Aguero’s Barcelona move a ploy to pacify Messi after Suarez exit - Olatunji-Okuku

The prominent football chief feels the Argentine’s move to Camp Nou will help appease his compatriot

Sergio Aguero’s move to Barcelona will help ‘pacify’ Lionel Messi following the abrupt exit of Luis Suarez from the Camp Nou giants, according to Samuel Olatunji-Okuku.

After a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City – where he starred for over 10 years – the Argentina international joined the La Liga side as a free agent.

The 32-year-old’s arrival at the Catalan side could see him play alongside national teammate Messi whose contract expired this summer.

Article continues below

Voicing his opinion on Aguero’s Spanish elite division, the well-respected African football administrator says the move is a good one, and claims that would help console the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after the unceremonious departure of his friend Suarez.

❝𝘐 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭. 𝘐 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 — 𝘐 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭.❞



— @aguerosergiokun on Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/0kVunZVrJU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2021

“They [Barcelona] have been making some bad decisions lately. But of course, getting Aguero on a free is not a very bad deal for sure,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“Aguero going to a club like Barcelona too at the age of 32 is not a very bad move either.

“Joining Messi there is nothing but just a reunion of two very good friends who have played at all levels together except at club level which they’re finally going to be able to do.

“And for me, it’s going to be a way of pacifying him to stay after they left a bittersweet taste in his mouth after ejecting his very good friend unceremoniously last summer. Talking about Luis Suarez.”

𝗪 𝗘 𝗟 𝗖 𝗢 𝗠 𝗘

𝗧 🏟

𝗖 𝗔 𝗠 𝗣 𝗡 𝗢 𝗨 #KunCuler 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/QLWOn2dZKu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2021

Suarez, who won 13 trophies at Barca, joined Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in a €6 million move after he was shipped out of Camp Nou.

Known for his predatory instinct in front of goal, the Citizens legend has been backed to re-enact his goalscoring feat at Barcelona baring any injury.

“I expect Aguero to score at least 20 goals a season for the next two years,” he continued.

“He’s just 32. And the older these strikers get the better for them. Also, looking at the Spanish league that doesn’t require a lot of physicality unlike England, he will surely bang in a lot of goals.

“Of course, his injury record of late is not very encouraging, however, I expect that to change due to the difference in the style of play of both leagues.

“The most important thing for him is to stay fit as much as possible. If Aguero is fit and on the field, you’re almost guaranteed he would score.”