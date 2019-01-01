Afriyie Acquah: Ghana midfielder joins Yeni Malatyaspor
Comments()
Getty
Yeni Malatyaspor have completed the signing of Afriyie Acquah, with the midfielder penning a two-year contract.
The 27-year-old Ghana international joined the Super Lig outfit as a free agent after his contract with Empoli came to an end in June.
Despite his return of two goals in 28 games, he got Yeni Malatyaspor’s attention and will feature alongside fellow Africans Thievy Bifouma, Teenage Hadebe, Issiar Dia and Moryke Fofana at the Malatya Arena.
Acquah took to social media to express his delight joining Sergen Yalcin’s mean.
Very excited at joining @YMSkulubu and Turkish football. #Acquah #Malatya pic.twitter.com/feJyCT85LP— Afriyie Acquah (@AcquahAfriyie20) August 23, 2019
“Very excited at joining Yeni Malatyaspor and Turkish football,” he tweeted.
He could to make his debut when Malatyaspor face John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor on Sunday.