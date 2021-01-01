African sextet wins Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets

Following the victory over Beroe, the Eagles have now won the Bulgarian elite division title for the tenth consecutive season

Six African players have won the 2020-21 Bulgarian First League title with Ludogorets with four matches to spare.

They include Olivier Verdon (Benin Republic), Stephane Badji (Senegal), Bernard Tekpetey (Ghana), Jordan Ikoko (Congo DR), Anicet Abel (Madagascar), and Mavis Tchibota (Congo).

Valdas Dambrauskas’ Eagles sealed their triumph for the tenth consecutive season following their 3-1 triumph over Beroe on Tuesday night at the Huvepharma Arena.Goals from Kiril Despodov, Dominik Yankov and Claudiu Keseru helped Ludogorets silence the visitors – who have failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions.

With that result, it is now impossible for second-placed PFC CSKA-Sofia to catch up with them with four matches remaining.

A historical event! Ludogorets won the tenth consecutive championship title! https://t.co/PeWr7kgoZo #ludogorets pic.twitter.com/F7W1n5eMGL — PFC Ludogorets 1945 (@Ludogorets1945) May 5, 2021

Manager Dambrauskas has not hidden his excitement following their historic feat achieved against Petar Kolev’s Greens.

“I want to congratulate all the people who worked hard for this success to come. It might seem easy but it is not. The people of Razgrad and everyone within the club can now walk tall, as they’ve earned it,” he was quoted by the club’s website.

“I cannot say it is easy because it is my first year here. When you become a champion, some things lose their meaning. You need to succeed in every match. We had rough moments, but we found the right path. We deserved the title.”

He also lauded the contribution of star midfielder Yankov while talking about the need to embrace the Video Assistant Referee.

“I told Yankov that he will score the goal that will bring us the title because players like him dream of this happening,” he continued.

“He achieved his dream and this goal is something he will repeat many times ahead in his career.

“He is very talented, and he has a bright future. He and Keseru were replacements but made all the difference. All the players who contributed to each win during the season matters.

“VAR is not a new system for me, as I’ve worked with the system for 10 months in Croatia.

“We scored a goal and it was checked. There was a penalty kick for Beroe and it was allowed. It takes some of the emotion, but it is needed for clarification.

“We need to adapt to it. I think that we need to develop our DNA in the upcoming matches – we need to underline we are the champions.”

Although the title is sealed and delivered, they will take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv in their next outing on Saturday.