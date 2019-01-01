Live Scores
African players condemn New Zealand mosque shootings

At least 49 people have been killed after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch

African stars including  Kalidou Koulibaly, Sofiane Feghouli and Demba Ba have condemned Friday's attack in two mosques situated in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to reports, Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque were stormed by a gunman who shot at people gathering for Friday prayer.

The report further stated that 49 people have been confirmed dead with more than 40 injured undergoing treatment at Christchurch hospital.

In reaction to the 'act of terrorism', players and ex-football stars in the continent paid tributes to New Zealanders with prayers for victims.

