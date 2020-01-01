#EndSARS in focus, Shabba returns, new man for Kenya: African Football HQ

Football’s relationship with the political situation in Nigeria is one of the big topics on the table in this week’s episode of AFHQ

We’ve got an absolutely packed episode of African Football HQ for you this week, as Malek Shafei and Ed Dove dig through the big talking points in the African game this week.

You will surely have noticed reference to the #EndSARS protests and movement in over recent weeks, as the youth of the country take a stand against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and some of their recent actions.

It’s a movement which has resonance across the football spectrum, local players have been caught up—and killed—after altercations with SARS, while high-profile figures such as Marcus Rashford and Mesut Ozil have also weighed in to add their support to the protests.

More teams

The Super Eagles’ commendation for the government at the end of the international break, when they believed that SARS had been disbanded, has now been proven to be premature, and the likes of Victor Osimhen, Simy Nwankwo and Odion Ighalo have all added their voices to those of the protesters in recent days.

Also on the agenda, we examine a massive week in the Kenyan game, where the federation president Nick Mwendwa was re-elected, and then duly replaced national team coach Francis Kimanzi with Jacob Mulee.

Ghost is an established name within the Kenyan game, but is he the right man to take the Harambee Stars into the new era?

There have also been big headlines in this week, as Siphiwe Tshabalala, scorer of that emphatic opening goal at the 2010 World Cup, has returned to the Premier Soccer League with .

He may be 36, but Shabba still has a lot to offer the ambitious Durban outfit…or does he?

Dove and Shafei don’t exactly see eye to eye on the legendary wideman’s potential impact this term.

There’s less doubt about the success of Pitso Mosimane at ; he oversaw their 2-0 victory away at in the first leg of their Caf semi-final, as they take one step closer to the final.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, we also look at the history of African players in El Clasico—ahead of this weekend’s meeting between and —and speak to Goal’s correspondent Nizaar Kinsella about the impact of Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge.