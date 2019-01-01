African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Real Madrid’s £90m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected

’s £90m bid for Koulibaly rejected

Real Madrid have had a £90 million bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected, according to AS .

The international is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe but manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him at the San Paolo Stadium.

The Blancos want the 27-year-old in their books as they plan a major overhaul this season amid doubts over Sergio Ramos' future.

The Mirror claimed that have turned their attention away from Koulibaly after the Partenopei slapped a £150million price-tag on him.

The Red Devils are now focused on signing defender Ruben Dias.

Man Utd told Partey’s price

Manchester United and target Thomas Partey can leave this summer if his €50 million release clause is met, his representative Daniel Jimenez has disclosed.

Partey has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano recently and Jimenez has hinted that the Black Stars will choose only a top club, if he considers leaving Madrid.

Milan are also interested in securing his services.

Abeid targets Premier League return

Former Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid does not want to renew his contract with as he targets a return to the Premier League, according to L'Equipe .

Abeid’s contract will expire at the end of this month. He has scored three goals in 26 appearances this season.

Congo midfielder Arnold Bouka Moutou is also expected to leave the Stade Gaston Gerard this summer.

release Berahino

Stoke City have told Burundi international Saido Berahino that he can leave the club after he was found guilty for drinking and driving this month.

Berahino joined the Potters from West Bromwich Albion in January 2017 and went on to score three goals in 51 league appearances for the club.

Chamakh retires from football

Former Arsenal and forward Marouane Chamakh has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The ex- international has been without a club since he left in 2016 and he is now looking forward to completing a coaching course.

enter race to sign Marega

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made £30million-rated Moussa Marega their transfer priority, the Mirror claims.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on reinforcing his attacking force with the Mali international, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions in this campaign.

Leicester and are also interested in signing Marega who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

Wolves had scouts in last weekend to watch the 28-year-old in action against Lisbon.