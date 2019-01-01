African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Aurier wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Aurier wants exit amid PSG interest

Serge Aurier wants to quit Tottenham Hotspur before the September 2 deadline as interest from PSG and grows, the Daily Mail has reported.

The international has struggled to find regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team since his arrival from PSG in 2017.

After managing just eight Premier League outings in the last campaign, Aurier is keen on a fresh start in the 2019-20 season.

target Balde swoop

Fiorentina are eyeing a move for former Milan and forward Keita Balde, according to La Repubblica via Calciomercato.

Balde joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from last season but opted not to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Fiorentina are considering a loan deal for the 24-year-old who scored five goals in 28 appearances for Inter Milan last season.

Lecce withdraw from Babacar chase

Newly-promoted club Lecce have withdrawn their interest to sign out-of-favour forward Khouma Babacar, as reported in Football Italia.

The update comes as a blow for Lecce who were initially in talks with Sassuolo to complete the deal involving the 26-year-old.

Their withdrawal leaves in pole position to sign the international who scored seven goals and laid on two assists in the Serie A last season.

offered Marega

forward Moussa Marega has been offered to Napoli as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements, according to Calciomercato.

Marega joined Porto in 2016 and he has two years left on his contract with the Portuguese giants.

Last season, the Mali international scored 21 goals in 47 matches across all competitions for Porto.