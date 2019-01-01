African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Sadio Mane in Zidane’s Real Madrid wishlist

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mane in Zidane’s Madrid wishlist

star Sadio Mane is among the players Zinedine Zidane is willing to sign in the summer as he looks to bolster squad, according to Daily Mail.

Zidane returned to Madrid on Monday after replacing Santiago Solari and he could reignite interest in Mane who has scored 16 Premier League goals this season.

Man Utd step up chase for Wan-Bissaka

are stepping up their interest in £40m-rated right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.

With Antonio set to leave in the summer, the Old Trafford outfit have sent scouts to monitor the 21-year-old several times this season.

Wan-Bissaka has proved his worth as a regular fixture in Roy Hodgson’s team this campaign.

Newcastle PL rivals eye Diame

and Crystal Palace are interested in signing midfielder Mohamed Diame who will be out of contract in the summer, reports Daily Star.

Diame's clause looks intricate and could still stay at St James’ Park for an additional 12 months if he starts three Premier League games before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Turkish outfits and also monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation at the club.

Bayern track star Ziyech

are ready to splash €35 million to sign Hakim Ziyech after watching him star for Ajax on several occasions, according to Marca.

Ziyech has been in impressive form for the Dutch outfit this season contributing 18 goals and 17 assists in 36 matches across all competitions.

The Moroccan playmaker is still under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2021.

Kessie wanted by West Ham

West Ham have joined and in the race for midfielder Franck Kessie, claims Calciomercato.

The Hammers are hoping to lure the Cote d’Ivoire international to east London as Manuel Pellegrini looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Last summer, Kessie was targeted by Wolverhampton Wanderers but Milan reportedly turned down a €40 million offer for the combative star who has established himself as a mainstay in Gennaro Gattuso's squad.