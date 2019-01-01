African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United to swap Eric Bailly for Tottenham's Alderweireld

Man Utd to swap Bailly for Alderweireld

could strike a swap deal to allow Eric Bailly join Hotspur while Toby Alderweireld moves the opposite way, according to Daily Star .

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing Bailly who is also a target for their North London neighbours .

With doubts over Alderweireld's future at Tottenham, Manchester United are looking at a deal that includes Bailly in exchange for the £25m-rated international.

Conte wants Moses reunion at

Inter Milan are working towards the signing of out-of-favour wing-back Victor Moses once they confirm the appointment of Antonio Conte.

According to SkySports , Moses tops Conte's wishlist alongside Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

The international is currently on an 18-month loan deal with where he has scored three goals in 15 games so far this season.

enter race to sign Marega

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made £30million-rated Moussa Marega their transfer priority, Mirror claims.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on reinforcing his attacking force with the Mali international who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Leicester and are also interested in signing Marega who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League .

Wolves had scouts in last weekend to watch the 28-year-old in action against Lisbon.

Onyekuru close to switch

forward Henry Onyekuru is close to completing a permanent move to German champions Bayern Munich.

ESPN reported that the Nigeria international has agreed personal terms with the Bavarians as he awaits the decision of his parent club .

Onyekuru is on a season-long loan in the Turkish Super Lig following his inability to secure a work permit in

The 21-year-old is Galatasaray’s top scorer this season with 16 goals in all competitions.

Man Utd told Wan-Bissaka price

have placed a £70 million price tag on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Independent claims.

Manchester United have been monitoring the DR Congolese descent with the hopes of securing his services for £40 million.

They now need to double their offer for Wan-Bissaka who is still under contract with the Eagles until 2022.