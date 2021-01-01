African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ighalo agrees personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Onana shortlisted for Borussia Dortmund number one goalkeeper

Borussia Dortmund have shortlisted Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana as their next number one goalkeeper, according to Bild.

Roman Burki is no longer considered undisputable while Marwin Hitz’s contract will end at the end of the season.

Onana has been a consistent performer for the Sons of Gods since his promotion to the first team in 2016 and has one year left on his current contract.

Article continues below

Ighalo agrees personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab

Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo has agreed on personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab according to Sky Sports.

The attacker is currently undergoing his medicals and set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the King Fahd Stadium outfit.

The 31-year-old centre-forward returned to Shanghai Shenhua in January after ending his loan deal with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Musa set to undergo medicals at West Bromwich Albion

Ahmed Musa has reportedly landed in England ahead of sealing his move to Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international is currently a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr in October

The winger is no stranger to the Premier League, after featuring for Leicester City for two years but his inability to establish himself at the club made him leave the side in 2018.

West Brom are in the relegation zone and look set to bolster their squad with the Super Eagles captain in an effort to avoid the drop at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City join race for Hakimi

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Italian giants Inter Milan in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Morocco international is also being courted by Arsenal and Chelsea following his impressive performances for the San Siro outfit.

Hakimi joined Inter from Real Madrid last summer and is left with four years on his current contract.