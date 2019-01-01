African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Crystal Palace reject Everton’s £52m bid for Zaha

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

plot Boateng swoop

Fiorentina are planning a temporary deal to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng from , according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

Boateng recently returned to after spending the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at and is reported to stay there to solve his marital issues.

Fiorentina are looking to bring the ex- international to the Stadio Artemio Franchi alongside his teammate Pol Lirola, who is closing in on a €13 million move.

Palace reject ’s £52m bid for Zaha

have turned down ’s £52 million offer for international Wilfried Zaha, Daily Mail has reported.

The Selhurst Park outfit value Zaha at £80 million and Everton's opening bid failed to match the figure with no player in the bid.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees will improve their offer for Zaha, who has attracted interest from as well.

Osimhen expected in this week

international Victor Osimhen is expected to undergo his medical examination in Lille either on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to La Voix du Nord.

Charleroi are reported to have accepted €12 million excluding bonuses from Lille for the 20-year-old, who will sign a five-year deal with the outfit.

The Great Danes are also targeting and winger Adam Ounas as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

still in talks for Sarr

Watford are confident of signing forward Ismaila Sarr as talks continue between the two clubs.

The Watford Observer reported that the Hornets and Rennes are close to agreeing on a deal for the international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Sarr is valued at around €30 million by the Ligue 1 outfit, and could become Watford's record signing should complete his move this summer.

Everton eye Gbamin as Gueye’s successor

Everton are preparing an offer for 05 midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the next 48 hours, according to Express.

As Gueye nears a permanent move to PSG, the Toffees have turned their attention to the Ivory Coast international.

They need to beat off competition from league rivals Wolverhampton Wanders, who have also indicated interest in signing the £30m-rated midfielder.

Mainz, on their part, have identified and Guinea midfielder Abdoulaye Toure as a replacement for Gbamin if their asking price is met.

Blackburn hopeful on Adarabioyo deal

are still working to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a season-long loan.

Lancashire Telegraph claims that the Rovers are confident of signing the 21-year-old before their Championship opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.