African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Crystal Palace close to signing Nigeria’s Olise

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Crystal Palace close to signing Nigeria’s Olise

Crystal Palace are close to completing an £8 million deal for Reading forward Michael Olise, according to BBC Sport .

The 19-year-old Nigerian descent is expected to be Patrick Vieira's first signing at Selhurst Park after he was named the EFL Young Player of the Season in the 2020-21.

Olise scored seven goals in 46 appearances for the Royals last campaign.

Article continues below

No concrete offer from Chelsea for Tapsoba

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is yet to receive a concrete transfer offer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Metro claims the Burkina Faso international is attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but he will spend the 2021-22 season in the Bundesliga.

Koulibaly set for talks about Napoli future

Kalidou Koulibaly is planning to meet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss his future at the club.

According to Football Italia, the Senegal defender's representatives will meet De Laurentiis in the coming weeks to decide his next path.

Koulibaly arrived in Naples in 2014 and he has established himself as one of their key players with 283 competitive appearances under his belt.

Spalleti to assess Nigeria’s Folorunsho

Napoli new manager Luciano Spalleti is set to evaluate Nigerian descent Michael Folorunsho in the first phase of the club's pre-season training at Dimaro.

Corriere dello Sport via Calcio Napoli 24 reports the 23-year-old is keen on playing top-flight football and he is attracting interest from Lecce and Reggina.

Folorunsho has been in Naples since 2019 but he is yet to play for the Partenopei having spent the last two seasons on loan in the lower divisions with Reggina and Bari.

Marseille make contact with Boga’s representatives

Marseille have intensified their pursuit of Sassuolo midfield star Jeremie Boga.

According to Foot Mercato, Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria held a meeting with the Ivorian's representative in the French city.

Boga has two years left on his contract at Sassuolo and the Serie A club is said to be demanding €20-25 million for the release of the 24-year-old who contributed four goals and two assists last season.

AC Milan put Ziyech talks on hold

AC Milan have suspended talks with Chelsea over the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims the Rossoneri are seeking other transfer options as they consider Chelsea’s economic demands as too high.

Milan have Ziyech on their watchlist alongside Real Madrid's Isco and Ajax's Dusan Tadic as potential replacements for Hakan Calhanoglu who left to join their city rivals Inter Milan last month.

Al Ahly striker set for Ligue 2 loan

Al Ahly striker Aliou Badji is set to join Ligue 2 club Amiens on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 season, according to KingFut.

The Senegalese striker has found it difficult to cement a place in Pitso Mosimane's team since his arrival from Rapid Vienna in January 2020 and he is working on a return to Europe.

Amiens will also have the option to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent after he spent the last six months in the Turkish Super Lig with MKE Ankaragucu.

Awoniyi edging closer to Liverpool exit

Liverpool are close to offloading Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi on a permanent deal, according to Liverpool Echo.

The Reds are set to cash in on the 23-year-old who is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Since he moved to Anfield in August 2015, Awoniyi has not played a competitive game due to work permit issues, and he has been loaned out seven times.

Anderlecht sign TP Mazembe teenage star

Belgian First Division A club Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Isaac Tshibangu on a three-year deal from Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The 18-year-old is expected to continue his development in Belgium after contributing nine goals with four assists in 44 games for Les Corbeaux.

At the age of 16, Tshibangu made his debut for the DR Congo international team in a 3-2 friendly loss to Rwanda in September 2019.

Liverpool monitoring Bissouma

Liverpool have their sights set on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as they seek a replacement for departed Gini Wijnaldum.

According to Liverpool Echo, Bissouma is among the players on the Reds’ watchlist alongside Ajax’s 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Bissouma is reportedly a subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals after he ended the 2020-21 season as the second-best tackler.

Ikpeazu leaves Wycombe for Boro

Uganda international Uche Ikpeazu has returned to Championship after Wycombe Wanderers suffered relegation last season.

Ikpeazu has penned a three-year deal with Middlesbrough where he will link up with Egypt’s Sam Morsy and Nigeria descent Chuba Akpom.

Read the full story on Goal

Zamalek release Ferjani Sassi

Egyptian Premier League club Zamalek released of Tunisia international Ferjani Sassi following the expiry of his contract, reports King Fut.

Sassi's contract with the Whites expired at the end of June and he is now free to join any club.

The 29-year-old midfielder has a contribution of three goals and six assists in the Egyptian top-flight this season and he is reported to be attracting interest from Qatar's Al-Duhail and Al-Rayyan.

Joe Obi leaves Serie B club Chievo

Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi has brought an end to his three-year stay at Serie B club Chievo.

Obi left the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Thursday following the expiry of his contract and he is now a free agent.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Italy with stints at Inter Milan, Parma and Torino.

His only spell outside Italy came in the 2018-19 season when he spent the second half of the season on loan in the Turkish Super League with Alanyaspor.

Arsenal agree £18m deal for Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal have agreed to an £18 million deal for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Football London.

The Congolese descent is said to have agreed on personal terms with the Gunners who are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is a brother to DR Congo's Paul-Jose M'Poku, caught the attention of Mikel Arteta's side after he made 37 appearances in all competitions with three goals to his name.

Newcastle's move for Lemina hits dead end

Mario Lemina's reported switch to Newcastle United has fallen through because of his age.

Daily Mail reports that the Magpies owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee of around £4 million for the Gabon international who will turn 28 in September.

Lemina has apparently fallen out of favour at St Mary's Stadium having spent the last two seasons on loan from the club, but the Saints have no interest in a swap deal.

Onyeka closing in on Brentford switch

Brentford have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland midfielder Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted Premier League club has started working on his work permit in England and the 23-year-old will likely have his medicals in Denmark.

Brentford and FC Midtjylland are owned by Matthew Benham.

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS, the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will play in Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web.

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.