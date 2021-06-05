African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea open to Ziyech sale

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chelsea open to Ziyech sale

Premier League side Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Morocco international has struggled to establish himself with the Champions League winners since his arrival from Ajax last summer.

The forward made 39 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign and since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel, he has found his playing time limited, starting only 15 Premier League games.

Serie A sides Napoli and AC Milan are interested in the signing the fleet-footed winger if he is available for sale.

Villarreal join race to sign Harit

Spanish side Villarreal have indicated their interest to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Amine Harit in the summer, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Morocco international has three years left on his current contract but could be sold in the summer to generate revenue for the German club.

Besides Villarreal, a number of clubs from France and Spain are also eyeing the 23-year-old, who has been with Schalke 04 since 2017.

West Ham release Akinola, Okotcha and Adarkwa

West Ham United have announced the release of Sean Adarkwa, Olatunji Akinola, and Joshua Okotcha.

The players’ contracts will not be renewed when it expire at the end of June and will thus, become free transfers.

Anglo-Nigeria Akinola spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Leyton Orient, Ghanaian Adarkwa made 14 appearances in Premier League 2 last season while Okotcha featured in nine league games before his departure.

Arsenal release Olowu

Arsenal have announced the release of Anglo-Nigerian Joseph Olowu while also retaining the services of Awe Olumide.

Olowu was promoted to the first team last summer but did not make a single league appearance for the Gunners before his departure, spending last season on loan with Wealdstone.

Read the full transfer update on Goal .