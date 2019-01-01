African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bayern Munich eye Hakim Ziyech as alternative to Leroy Sane

Bayern eye Ziyech as alternative to Sane

have listed playmaker Hakim Ziyech alongside Yannick Carrasco and Leon Bailey as alternatives if they fail in their attempt to sign Leroy Sane or Ousmane Dembele this summer, reports Sport.

The Bavarians are in search of reinforcement following the exit of Franck Ribery and retirement of Arjen Robben.

The German champions have expressed interest in Ziyech and reports claimed both parties met for a discussion at the end of last season.

Lemina to push for Man Utd move

Mario Lemina is interested in joining instead of , according to Daily Star.

After disclosing his intention to leave Southampton this week, both the Gunners and the Red Devils reportedly enquired about the availability of the Gabon international.

Lemina is tied to the south coast until 2022 and the Saints are demanding £18 million to consider his sale.

Ntep wanted by clubs

international Paul-Georges Ntep could be back in French Ligue 1 on a permanent deal this summer with and Nice expressing interest in his services, according to France Football.

Since his move to in 2017, Ntep has struggled to establish himself in the German , playing just 15 league matches before he was loaned to in January where he scored a goal in 13 outings.

Although the 26-year-old still has two years left on his contract, he has been offered a return to in an attempt to revive his career.

Saint-Etienne in talks for African duo

Saint-Etienne have started negotiations with to sign international Jean-Eudes Aholou on loan this summer, reports Foot Mercato.

The report further stated that the Greens are also in talks with for Cameroon-born midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.

During the January transfer window, Saint-Etienne tried to lure Amadou back to France but Sevilla's €10 million asking price hindered the move.