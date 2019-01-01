African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona in talks for Ghana's Gideon Mensah

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

in talks for Mensah

Barcelona are interested in boosting their B-team with the presence of youth international Gideon Mensah, according to Sport.

The Spanish giants have opened negotiations with to take Mensah on a season-long loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a temporary stint with Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

target Wanyama swoop

Cercle Brugge are planning to make a move for Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama before the close of the European transfer window.

The Express claims the Belgian club are ready to sign the captain who has struggled for regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Following the departures of Marvelous Nakamba to and Arnaut Danjuma to Bournemouth, Cercle Brugge have recouped funds for the £18 million-rated Wanyama.

close in on Saiss and Niasse

Besiktas are closing in on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss on a season-long loan, according to Futbol Arena.

The Turkish Super Lig side has reached an agreement with the international and the club's president Fikret Orman is in to wrap up the deal.

Following their 3-0 loss to Sivasspor in their league opener, the Black Eagles also want to strengthen their attack with either Oumar Niasse or Cenk Tosun having fallen out of favour at .

reach agreement with Lemina

Monaco have reached an agreement with Gabon international Mario Lemina over a potential move from , RMC Sport has reported.

However, the outfit are still locked in talks with Southampton for a loan deal with the option to buy the 25-year-old midfielder.

Lemina revealed his desire to leave the South Coast this summer after Ralph Hasenhuttl dropped him from his plans for the 2019-20 season.