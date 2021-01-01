African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Adarabioyo linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal and Newcastle United target Adarabioyo

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has become a target for Arsenal and Newcastle United according to the Athletic.

The Anglo-Nigerian featured consistently for the Cottagers, in the 2020-21 campaign, although his effort was not enough to help his side avoid relegation.

Adarabioyo, who teamed up with Fulham last summer, could remain in the English top-flight to continue his development.

Article continues below

Brighton & Hove Albion want £40m for Bissouma

Brighton & Hove Albion are demanding £40 million from Yves Bissouma’s suitors according to the Sun.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool and Arsenal following his eye-catching performances this season.

Bissouma was a consistent performer for the Seagulls this term, featuring with 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his current contract, having teamed up with the club from Lille in 2018 on a five-year deal.

Livingston release Efe Ambrose

Former Nigeria international Efe Ambrose has been released by Scottish Premiership side Livingston, Goal understands.

The centre-back teamed up with the Lions on a free transfer last summer after leaving Derby County, where he failed to play a single game.

Ambrose made 28 appearances across all competitions for Livingston, including 19 in the Scottish Premiership before he was released.

Manchester United and Ajax in race to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United and Ajax are neck-and-neck to sign £12 million rated Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ghana international has been turning heads with the Tigers in the Danish Superliga this season, scoring 10 goals and bagging seven assists.

Sulemana joined Nordsjaelland in January 2020 from Right to Dream Academy and quickly established himself with the side.