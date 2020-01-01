African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Valencia target Wague close to Barcelona exit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Slimani asks for exit

Islam Slimani asked Monaco to cut his loan short as he looks for a new club before the January transfer window deadline on Friday, Sky Sports has reported.

Slimani has played just 30 minutes of football since the arrival of Roberto Moreno at the helm, and he is attracting interests from Hotspur, and .

The Algerian forward who has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 13 matches this season but there is no clause in his contract with the Monaco that allows him to leave before the end of the season.

Article continues below

match €15m deal for Amrabat

Fiorentina are keen on signing on-loan Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal this month.

Football Italia claims that the Purple Ones have matched 's offer of €15 million plus bonuses for the international and a meeting is scheduled between the club's director of sport and Amrabat's agent.

The 23-year-old moved to on a season-long loan from in the summer and has featured in 19 matches so far.

Wague close to exit

Moussa Wague is close to leaving Barcelona with keen on a permanent move for the Senegalese full back.

According to AS , Wague might be included in a makeweight to complete Rodrigo switch to the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old who has made just a single appearance in this season, missed Barcelona's training session on Tuesday as they stayed indoors to perform 'specific work' interpreted as contract negotiations.

Opoku to join

defender Nicholas Opoku is set to complete a loan move to Amiens until the end of the season., Goal understands.

The French Ligue 1 side will also have the option to sign the international permanently in the summer for €4 million.