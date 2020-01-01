African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Samatta set for Aston Villa exit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Samatta set for exit

Mbwana Samatta is close to leaving Aston Villa as West Bromwich Albion and jostle for his services.

The Sun claims the star is in talks with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce but newly-promoted Premier League side are looking to hijack the transfer.

Samatta moved to Villa Park in January on a four-year deal and he scored two goals in 16 matches for Aston Villa last season.

demand part-exchange for Mendy

Rennes want at least one player in a part-exchange deal as close in on a permanent move for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports Football Insider.

Fikayo Tomori is reportedly listed as one of the players that might go to the French city as Mendy nears a move to .

The goalkeeper is said to have agreed personal terms with the Blues after both clubs concluded on a transfer fee of around £20 million.

step up interest in Sarr

Liverpool have contacted Championship club over the availability of Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, a fee is yet to be negotiated for the 22-year-old who scored six goals in 30 appearances for the Hornets after joining from Rennes last June.

Liverpool face competition from who reportedly see the Senegal international as an alternative to star Jadon Sancho.

Palace cool interest in Benrahma

are set to drop their interest in playmaker Said Benrahma and search for a goal scorer, according to the Sun.

Thanks to his excellent performances last season, Benrahma has been linked with several Premier League clubs including , Chelsea, and Aston Villa this summer.

Brentford have placed a £25 million asking price on the 25-year-old who provided 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season.

Premier League trio circle for Adarabioyo

, West Ham United and have shown interest to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Guardian.

Adarabioyo is reportedly eager for top-flight football after spending the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with and West Bromwich Albion.

Akpom closes in on England return

's Chuba Akpom might be on his way back to England as close in on a deal for the ex-Arsenal striker.

According to 101 Great Goals, the Anglo-Nigerian will move to Teeside for a fee of £2.75 million and would see Arsenal receive 40 percent of the fee which is £1.1m.