African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Leeds United join Everton and Wolves in Adarabioyo pursuit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Osayi-Samuel on ’s radar

West Bromwich Albion are monitoring winger Bright Osayi-Samuel for a potential move in the summer, according to the Sun via HITC.

The Baggies are on the brink of securing promotion to the Premier League and the 22-year-old Nigerian has emerged as a transfer target for Slaven Bilic's side.

Osayi-Samuel has contributed five goals and seven assists this season for QPR who are 13th in the Championship table.

Article continues below

More teams

Leeds join & in Adarabioyo pursuit

Championship outfit are set to battle Premier League sides and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

Adarabioyo is presently on a season-long loan at from but has a year left on his contract, and he is attracting interest from six clubs in total.

According to 90 min, Everton are leading the chase for Adarabioyo who has played 28 matches in the Championship so far in this campaign, with two goals to his name.

seek extension of Elneny's loan

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are hoping to extend Mohamed Elneny's loan by a year.

Turkish Football claimed the Black Eagles have reached out to over the deal as they want the Premier League club to cover part of his wages.

Elneny has two years left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium but Besiktas can't afford the fee for his permanent move due to financial fair play regulations.

to turn down permanent deal for Ojo

Rangers will not be signing loanee Sheyi Ojo permanently at the end of the season, Football Insider has reported.

Ojo moved to the Ibrox Stadium last summer on a season-long loan, but he has recently dropped down the pecking order in Steven Gerrard's team.

The Anglo-Nigerian has 36 games across all competitions for Rangers this season with five goals and seven assists to his credit.