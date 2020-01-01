African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ghana teenager Kudus closing in on Ajax move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

plotting Omeruo move

Levante are hoping to sign Kenneth Omeruo if their rivals get relegated from this season.

Marca reported that Valencian side is ready to boost their defence with the addition of the Super Eagles centre-back who could cost around €11 million.

Omeruo only joined Leganes permanently from last summer and his current deal with the Cucumber Growers is scheduled to end in June 2024.

The 26-year-old, who has played 26 La Liga matches this season, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kudus closing in on €9m move

teenage sensation Mohammed Kudus is set to complete a €9 million move to Ajax, according to De Telegraaf .

The 19-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Dutch Eredivisie outfit after his incredible previous campaign in , where he scored 11 goals in 25 league outings for Nordsjaelland.

The versatile Accra-born attacker started his career from local outfit Right to Dream Academy before moving to Europe in 2018.

Osimhen fires agent as move gets closer

Victor Osimhen is close to joining Napoli from after hiring a new agent to oversee the contract negotiations.

According to Calciomercato , the international has turned to William D'Avila, who has ’s Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda, Nigeria duo Samuel Kalu and Emmanuel Dennis, and winger Trezeguet in his books.

Osimhen is on the verge of joining the giants for €81 million after his impressive debut season in , where he scored 13 goals for Lille.

Slimani on ’s radar

Marseille are considering a move for 's Islam Slimani after his fine performances for last season, according to reports in France .

Slimani, who joined Monaco on loan last season, was one of the standout performers in the French top-flight with his contribution of nine goals and eight assists in 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are said to be demanding at least €10 million for the release of the Algerian star who is in the final year of his contract.

Ajax offer Onana one-year contract extension

Dutch giants Ajax are trying to keep Andre Onana for another season amid reported interest from Chelsea, De Telegraaf claims.

They have offered him a new one-year contract to remain in Amsterdam but the 24-year-old wants time to consider the offer.

The goalkeeper has been a transfer target for several European clubs including , Chelsea, and PSG but the effects of the coronavirus on the club's finances might hinder his exit.