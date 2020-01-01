African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fulham closing in on Aina loan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

closing in on Aina loan

Fulham are set to sign full-back Ola Aina on a season-long loan with the option to buy, Sky Sports reports.

Aina who left last year, will return to London this week and the Cottagers will have the option to sign him permanently for £11 million at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The international played 37 games in all competitions for Torino last season, including 32 appearances in the .

Article continues below

More teams

Chelsea reach crucial stage in Mendy swoop

Chelsea have reached a crucial point in their attempt to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, via TalkSport.

Last week, the Premier League side made an improved bid of €20 million for the 28-year-old after their opening offer of €17m was reportedly turned down.

Chelsea are keen on having the international on the books to provide competition for no. 1 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who struggled between the sticks last season.

Boufal’s future in doubt

Sofiane Boufal's future at Southampton is in doubt, with the Moroccan playmaker eager for regular first-team action this season.

According to Foot Mercato, the 26-year-old who has a year left in his contract is available for €4 million and he is attracting interest from outfit .

Boufal played 25 games for the Saints last season with a contribution of a goal and two assists.

Leicester struggling to meet Fofana’s asking price

are interested in signing Wesley Fofana this summer but they are reluctant to meet ’s £27 million asking price, according to Daily Mail.

The Foxes are looking to offer £18m for the 19-year-old defender who has also attracted interest from and .

Fofana is a player of Malian descent and he had an impressive outing in last season.