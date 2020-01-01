African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ex-Arsenal striker Adebayor offered to Aston Villa

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ex- striker Adebayor offered to

Aston Villa have been offered a chance to sign former Arsenal and star Emmanuel Adebayor following a season-ending injury to summer-signing Wesley.

Mirror Sports reported the Premier League side might want to sign the Togo international as a free agent due to limited funds because of FFP regulations.

Adebayor left Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor in December after joining in the summer.

Article continues below

West Ham enter race for Koulibaly

have joined Hotspur, PSG and in the race to sign centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Sunday Express.

The Hammers are ready to go all out for the Senegalese centre-back as they look to strengthen their defence and climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

Napoli are reportedly ready to accept offers around £70 million for the 28-year-old defender.

Premier League duo battle clubs for Kadewere

and Bournemouth are hoping to beat Ligue 1 sides and to the signing of Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere, according to Daily Mail.

The Zimbabwe international has been in sensational form in Ligue 2 in this campaign, scoring 17 goals in 19 outings.

Kadewere is valued at around £10 million and was recently scouted by Scottish champions .

Marega sets sight on Premier League

forward Moussa Marega is keen on completing a permanent switch to the Premier League in this transfer window.

After seeing a £30million move to West Ham United break down in the summer, the Mali international wants to be in the Premier League by the start of next season.

Sunday Express revealed West Ham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester are among the clubs to have monitored Marega who has 18 months remaining on his contract.