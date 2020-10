African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea turn down Saint-Etienne's offer for Sarr

’s Malang Sarr not joining

Premier League side Chelsea have disclosed that Malang Sarr will not be joining French topflight side Saint-Etienne.



The outfit needs a successor for 19-year-old Wesley Fofana who is heading for . Although the Green have been offered young Croatian defender Filip Benkovic, they seem to be eyeing the defender of Senegalese descent.



According to Telefoot , the 21-year-old may team up with Italian topflight side , where he is highly regarded by manager Claudio Ranieri.

PSG join race to sign ’s Aouar

have joined the race to sign Olympique Lyon’s playmaker Houssem Aouar, L'Equipe have gathered.



President of the French topflight outfit is said to have devised a plan to sign the midfielder of Algerian descent who is also on the radar of Premier League outfit, .

The Gunners have had two bids turned down for the Aouar, with the last believed to be around £32million. Lyon are seeking closer to £46m for the 22-year-old.

Wolverhampton Wanderers battle and for Oussama Idrissi

Wolverhampton Wanderers are slugging it out with Sevilla and Napoli for the signing of AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi, according to the Guardian .

The international has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Cheeseheads since joining the Dutch side and last season he scored 17 goals amid other dazzling displays.

narrowly missed out on a spot last season and are looking to strengthen their team for the 2020-21 campaign.

Papiss Cisse set to join

Papiss Cisse is close to sealing a move to Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce on a free transfer, according to reports .

The centre-forward has been with Alanyaspor since the summer of 2018 before parting ways with the club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Fenerbahce are believed to have made the forward, who found the back of the net 22 times in only 32 league games last season, a priority signing.