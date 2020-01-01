African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal's €25m bid plus Guendouzi for Partey rejected

Osimhen closing in on €50m move to

Victor Osimhen is set to sign a five-year deal with Napoli in the coming days which will earn him €4.5 million per year.

Reports in Italy claim the outfit have closed an agreement with to sign the Super Eagles striker for €50 million plus bonuses from his sale.

Osimhen emerged as a transfer target for Gennaro Gattuso's team after his fine debut campaign where he was crowned the best African player for the year after scoring 13 goals.

's €25m bid plus Guendouzi for Partey rejected

have turned down Arsenal's second bid for midfielder Thomas Partey.

After seeing an opening bid of €25m rejected a fortnight ago, the Guardian claims Arsenal returned with a new offer of the same amount with out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi included.

It was reportedly turned down by the Spanish club on Monday as they insist on releasing the Black Stars midfielder only if their €50m release clause is matched.

begin personal talks with Zungu

Rangers have been granted permission by to hold personal talks with Bongani Zungu over a potential transfer, the Scotsman has reported.

The Scottish Premiership outfit are closing in on a deal for the international as they look to bolster their squad for the 2020-21 season.

Zungu has a year left on his contract at Amiens and the relegated Ligue 1 club are prepared to accept offers around £3.5million for the midfielder.

want star Sobhi

Udinese are interested in signing loanee Ramadan Sobhi but they're yet to make any concrete offers, according to Calciomercato.

Sobhi has been on loan at Al Ahly from Huddersfield since 2018 and the Championship outfit are reportedly set to part ways with the 23-year-old.

The Egyptian winger, who has scored five league games for Al Ahly this campaign, is said to have a price tag of €7 million.