Africa U23 Cup of Nations

U23 Afcon: Africa reacts to Egypt's controversial penalty and Tokyo Olympic qualification

The hosts are through to the final of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after producing a late show at Cairo International Stadium

Egypt beat South Africa 3-0 in the U23 Afcon semi-finals on Tuesday night.

They have booked their place in the final against Ivory Coast on Friday, and also confirmed their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

We have a look at how football fans from around the continent reacted to Egypt's overwhelming result, as it took nearly an hour for the hosts to score the first goal.

The big talking point on social media was that Egypt shouldn't have been awarded a penalty because Thendo Mukumela handled the ball outside the box.

Ramadan Sobhi went on to score from the spot in the 59th minute.

Many fans are complaining about the refereeing in the match, posting on Twitter which decisions they were strongly against.

There are also a number of tweets supporting Egypt, celebrating their progress or believing the hosts were the superior side in any case.

Abdel Magdy scored a brace late in the game when South Africa were desperately attempting to claw their way back into the match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

