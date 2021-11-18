AFF Suzuki Cup: Singapore squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Singapore didn't deal as well with the Covid-19 enforced break from football as some of their rivals and 2021 has been a year to forget so far.

Tatsuma Yoshida's men started off on a positive note when they drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in a friendly back in May, but they were unable to build on that when their World Cup qualification resumed in June.

Palestine, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia all proved to be too strong as Singapore conceded a disappointing 12 goals in three games - and they had to settle for fourth place in Group D as a result with a mere seven points from eight games.

They will be looking to turn things around at the Suzuki Cup and the news that the tournament will take place on home ground will have served as a major boost for the Lions.

Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, though, with the former returning home this year after a hugely successful spell with Malaysian giants JDT, while the latter continues to play his trade in Europe with Norwegian side Jerv. 

Suzuki Cup group A table

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGDPoints
1Thailand000000
2Myanmar000000
3Philippines000000
4Singapore000000
5Timor-Leste000000

Suzuki Cup Group A fixtures

Date / TimeMatchTV channel
December 5Singapore vs MyanmarTBC
December 5Timor-Leste vs Thailand TBC
December 8Philippines vs SingaporeTBC
December 8Myanmar vs Timor-LesteTBC
December 11Timor-Leste vs PhilippinesTBC
December 11Thailand vs MyanmarTBC
December 14Philippines vs ThailandTBC
December 14Singapore vs Timor-LesteTBC
December 18Thailand v SingaporeTBC
December 18Myanmar v PhilippinesTBC

Singapore squad

NameTeamPosition
Hassan SunnyLion City SailorsGoalkeeper
Izwan Mahbud Hougang UnitedGoalkeeper
Syazwan BuhariTampines RoversGoalkeeper
Zharfan RohaizadTanjong PagarGoalkeeper
Amirul AdliLion City SailorsDefender
Iqram RifqiGeylang InternationalDefender
Irfan FandiPathum UnitedDefender
Nazrul NazariHougang UnitedDefender
Jacob MahlerYoung LionsDefender
Nur Adam AbdullahLion City SailorsDefender
Safuwan BaharudinSelangorDefender
Shakir HamzahTanjong PagarDefender
Tajeli SalamatLion City SailorsDefender
Zulqarnaen SuzlimanYoung LionsDefender
Adam SwandiLion City SailorsMidfielder
AnumanthanKedahMidfielder
Hariss HarunLion City SailorsMidfielder
Saifullah AkbarLion City SailorsMidfielder
Shahdan SulaimanLion City SailorsMidfielder
Song UiyoungLion City SailorsMidfielder
Zulfahmi ArifinSukhotaiMidfielder
Amy RechaGeylang InternationalAttacker
Faris RamliLion City SailorsAttacker
Ikhsan FandiJervAttacker
Gabriel QuakLion City SailorsAttacker
Hafiz NorLion City SailorsAttacker
Shawal AnuarHougang UnitedAttacker

How to watch Singapore at the Suzuki Cup

Singapore national team results

2021

DateMatchCompetition

May 29

Afghanistan 1-1 Singapore

International Friendly

June 3

Palestine  4-0 Singapore

World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

June 7

Uzbekistan  5-0 Singapore

World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

June 11

Singapore 0-3  Saudi Arabia

World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

November 11

Singapore 1-2 Kyrgyz Republic

International friendly

November 16

Singapore 1-7 Morocco A

International friendly

2019

DateMatchCompetition
March 20Malaysia 0-1 SingaporeAIRMARINE Cup
March 23Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 SingaporeAIRMARINE Cup
June 8Singapore 4-3 Solomon IslandsInternational Friendly
June 11Singapore 1-2 MyanmarInternational Friendly
September 5Singapore 2-2 YemenWorld Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
September 10Singapore 2-1 PalestineWorld Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 6Jordan 0-0 SingaporeInternational Friendly
October 11Saudi Arabia 3-0 SingaporeWorld Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 15Singapore 1-3 UzbekistanWorld Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 15Qatar 2-0 SingaporeInternational Friendly
November 19Yemen 1-2 SingaporeWorld Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

