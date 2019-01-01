Afcon: Victor Wanyama hopeful Kenya and Tanzania will perform despite underdogs tag

Wanyama will skipper the Harambee Stars side which is featuring in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Victor Wanyama has admitted that and are viewed as the underdogs in Group C of the .

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars are in the group that also has the star-studded sides of and , but Wanyama believes that the two East African teams will fight and prove their worth in .

"It is true that Kenya and Tanzania are viewed as underdogs in the group but that happens in football and what I know is that there are a lot of changes in the football world and many small teams have proved that," Wanyama told the Football Kenya Federation's website in .

"The fact remains that Kenya and Tanzania have finally made into Afcon after a very long time and we will not be pushovers because we are seen as underdogs.

"We will respect the opponent but it will not be easy either."

The Hotspur midfielder added that if Kenya register an impressive outing in this year's Afcon, qualification into subsequent editions could be easier.

"Harambee Stars players are motivated specifically because it is their first Afcon participation and we would like to be competitors more often and that is a challenge we have been looking forward to for a very long time," Wanyama added.

"We want to perform better this year because I believe that we can help us qualify in the next competitions easily.

"This is the place we will learn a lot and understand the importance of the tournament."

Kenya will face Algeria on June 23 before a clash against neighbours Tanzania four days later, and close group duties with a match against Senegal on July 1.