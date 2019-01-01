Afcon U23: Mainz star Taiwo Awoniyi leads Nigeria's 18-man squad for Sudan encounter

The Olympic Eagles have departed the country for the first leg of their final qualification match for the 2019 U23 Afcon

U23 coach Imama Amapakabo has selected forward Taiwo Awoniyi, 's Stephen Odey and 16 players for Thursday's Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Olympic Eagles are aiming to advance into the continental tournament in later in November with the hopes of defending the title they won in 2015.

After several weeks of intensive training in Abuja, the team left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with 12 officials on Tuesday for Omdurman.

Nigeria will be hoping to avoid defeat at the Al Merriekh Stadium, ahead of the return fixture in Asaba next Tuesday.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar, Agbor Ekoi.

Defenders: Stephen Manyo, Nda Olisa, John Lazarus, Ebube Duru, Etboy Akpan.

Midfielders: Azubike Okechukwu, Fatai Gbadamosi, Collins Ogbodo, Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, Ndifreke Effiong.

Forwards: Sunusi Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye, Sunday Adetunji, Taiwo Awoniyi, Stephen Odey, Blessing Muyiwa.