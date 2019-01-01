Afcon: Semi Ajayi gutted to be dropped from Nigeria’s squad

The 25-year-old has reacted to his exclusion from Gernot Rohr’s final selection for the biennial competition later this month in Egypt

United midfielder Semi Ajayi is disappointed to have missed out of ’s squad for the 2019 .

The former youngster and ’s Kelechi Iheanacho were the two players dropped from the provisional squad, as the West Africans confirmed their final 23-man squad on Sunday.

Despite participating in the preliminary training sessions in Asaba, Ajayi was not in action during Saturday’s goalless draw against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The Rotherham United player has accepted Rohr’s decision in good faith by pledging his support for the rest of the team as they aim for the Afcon title in .

“Wishing my brothers the best of luck at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations,” Ajayi wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a privilege to have been part of this squad and as much as I’m gutted that I can’t make it I wish everyone linked with the Super Eagles the very best of luck this summer.

“I will be supporting the team until the end. Go and make Nigeria proud my brothers

The Super Eagles have arrived in the Egyptian city of Ismailia where they will play in a friendly match on June 16 before the continental tournament begins on June 21.