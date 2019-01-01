League winners Hamdallah, Ziyech and Belhanda headline Morocco's Afcon provisional squad

The Atlas Lions have announced their preliminary team selection for next month’s continental showpiece

Dutch Eredivisie winners Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui, Saudi Professional League champion Abderazzak Hamdallah and Turkish Super Lig winner Younes Belhanda have been included in ’s 27-man squad for the 2019 .

Herve Renard invited most of the players he took to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in as they prepare for their Group D challenge against , Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia.

LISTE 27 JOUEURS

MAROC CAN 2019 EGYPTE

LIST OF 27 PLAYERS

MOROCCO AFCON 2019 EGYPT



Liste définitive 23 joueurs le 11 juin minuit au plus tard



Final list 23 players on 11 of june pic.twitter.com/HB0u412PJ6 — Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) May 27, 2019

Al Nassr star Abderazzak Hamdallah is the notable inclusion who has been invited to the national team for the first time since Renard took charge in 2016.

Hamdallah had a record-breaking season in the Saudi top-flight with 34 goals in 30 appearances that made him the most prolific player in a single league season.

Injured defender Achraf Hakimi also made the cut as the Atlas Lions aim for their first Afcon title since 1976.

The 27-man squad will be trimmed to 23 on June 11 before the country departs to for the tournament.

Morocco will open their training camp in Sale, and will take on Gambia and Marrakech on June 12 and 16 respectively.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Abdelali Mhamdi.

Defenders: Marouane Da Costa, Romain Saiss, Mehdi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Yunis, Noussair Mazroaui, Nabil Dirar.

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi Arroussi, Youssef Aït Bennasser, Mbark Boussoufa, Younes Belhanda, Fayçal Fajr, Abdelkrim Baadi, Mehdi Bourabia, Amine Harit.

Forwards: Nordin Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Ayoub El Kaabi, Khalid Boutaib, Youssef En-Nesyri, Soufiane Boufal, Osama Idrissi, Abderazzak Hamdallah.