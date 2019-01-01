Afcon: Allan Kateregga wants to help Uganda to go far in Egypt

The Cranes start their campaign against DR Congo June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

Maritzberg United midfielder Allan Kateregga believes he will be part of the final squad for the finals, set to kick off in two weeks time in .

The former AFC player is currently with the national team in Abu Dhabi, preparing for the biannual competition.

In an interview with The Monitor, Kateregga admitted that competition within the squad is stiff but exuded confidence that he will make it to .

Article continues below

"The competition has been tough almost everywhere I have played, and I have surprised myself by keeping winning so am sure am up to the task or else I wouldn’t be here in the first place,” Kateregga told Uganda’s leading daily The Monitor.

“It’s an honour to represent my country at any level but a special honor and privilege to be part of the team preparing for Afcon finals in Egypt, it helps me inspire myself to greater heights.

"My goal is to help the country better our performance from the last finals and everything else shall come after that.”

The Cranes will play Turkmenistan in a friendly match on Sunday (June 9) before facing on June 15.

Uganda have been drawn in Group A at the Afcon finals, alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.