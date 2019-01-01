Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya must beat Togo at home to stay on course – Wanyama

The Tottenham Hotspur player explains to Goal the importance of the Harambee Stars getting their first win of the Afcon campaign

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has explained the reason why must beat Togo in their qualifier on Monday.

The Kenyan side managed to secure a 1-1 draw against in their Group G opener played in Alexandria on Thursday and will reach four points if they get a win against the Sparrowhawks, who lost 1-0 to Comoros at home.

The Hotspur player has now called on his teammates to make sure they make life difficult for Togo at Kasarani Stadium, since a win will have them stay on course to reach the 2021 Afcon finals to be held in .

“We must take the positives from the game and try to apply the same against Togo and also keep the pressure on them to get a win on Monday,” Wanyama told Goal when the team arrived in Kenya from Cairo.

“We created a few mistakes against Egypt but I know the technical bench will be able to work on them so as we are ready because we need a win to have the qualification destiny in our hands.

“Winning your home matches is the key in such tournaments and I am sure all the players understand this. We must work very hard to win this game as nine points from your three home matches are almost enough to take you through to the finals.”

Wanyama has, however, admitted the team is tired after the long flight from Cairo, which took them almost 16 hours.

“I know everyone is tired because of the long travels but I think it is just a mental thing which we must switch on and get a good result against Togo," he added.

The Harambee Stars are likely to miss two of their key players – goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and winger Ayub Timbe – both who picked up injuries during the match against Egypt and were substituted.