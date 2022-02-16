Senegal international Sadio Mane opened up on his conversation with Mohamed Salah before missing a penalty in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the keenly contested showdown staged at the Olembe Stadium, the Lions of Teranga fluffed a golden chance to take the lead as Mane had a penalty blocked by Egypt’s Gabaski in the opening 10 minutes.

Before the save, Salah appeared to give the goalkeeper advice, with the reigning African Player of the Year getting involved in the dialogue.

Article continues below

However, the winger would later go on to net the decisive spot-kick in the shootout to win Afcon for the West African country.

Speaking to Que Golazo YouTube channel, the 29-year-old Mane narrated the dialogue between him and his Liverpool teammate.

“He [Salah] said: ‘why did you come to see the goalkeeper?’ and I said ‘no because you’ve been talking to him and I’m sure you will play mind games, so I will play mind games as well’,” Mane said.

“I saw him talking and I’m sure he was not saying anything much so he was just trying to play mind games and I want to be more fun than them, so I go ‘Mo, I will put it in the right side, tell him I will put it in the right side’.

“We were talking about this yesterday and laughing about it, it was quite funny.”

Thanks to his outstanding contributions to the historic triumph of Aliou Cisse’s team, Mane was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Egypt and Senegal lock horns again en route qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

The former Southampton player also shared his thoughts make or break encounter.

“Me and Mo Salah don’t even talk about it [World Cup qualifiers games]. I think that I’m still thinking about my African Cup, but it’s also an important game that means a lot to me and my people,” he continued.

“If we can qualify – and we will do everything to do it – it’s very important for me, my teammates, and my country because it’s a really, really massive competition, which is a dream for any football player.

“We will be well prepared for it and do everything possible to win because it’s really important.”