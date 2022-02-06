Afcon 2021: How this final could be different for Senegal against Egypt – Cisse

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has stated they are on their way to achieving their objective of winning the Africa Cup of Nations title when they come up against Egypt at Olembe Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga will feature in their second straight Afcon final having lost 1-0 against Algeria in the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Despite coming up against Egypt, who have won seven titles already, Cisse has said they will have to take advantage of the moment to be crowned champions.

“We prepared well for our final with the players who are determined and confident to put in a good show,” the 45-year-old Cisse said as quoted by CafOnline.

“We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team. We know our opponents well; they have their own philosophy of playing with experienced players on the continental level.

“We are on the way to our objective of winning the title this Sunday evening. We must focus on the final, play it well, and thus succeed in our match. We will have to take advantage of the moment.

“We lost two finals in the past, but this time we will approach the match with more determination.”

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has promised to offer the trophy to the Senegalese people.

“After missing the final in 2019, I will be there tomorrow [Sunday] to write the history of Senegalese football,” said the Napoli defender.

“The most important thing for me is to offer Senegal and the Senegalese people the trophy. We must realize our dream, that of winning the final crowning. We are keen to play well, to perform well to win this final.

“It will certainly be the most important match of my career and I will play it with all the determination and ardour necessary to win the tournament.”

Senegal reached the final after beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-finals while Egypt overpowered hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

The Lions of Teranga have made 16 appearances at Afcon but they are yet to win the title. Apart from the 2019 final, Senegal also reached the final in 2002 where they lost 3-2 on penalties to Cameroon.