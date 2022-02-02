Afcon 2021: Caf fines Egypt heavily for dishonouring media protocols

Egypt senior national team has been fined by the Confederation of African football for dishonouring media protocols at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The North African country was fined the sum of 100 000 USD for failing to honour a press conference before their quarter-final match against Morocco.

Caf announced this development via a statement on their website, stating that the Pharaohs were clamped down because their act was against the ‘obligations for all the participating teams.’

“The Caf Disciplinary Board has imposed a fine of 100 000 USD, with 50 000 suspended, to the Egypt Football Association (EFA) for breaching Caf Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 media protocols and directives,” the statement read.

“This is after Egypt FA failed to honour a media press conference on 29 January 2022 ahead of their match against Morocco in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium which is part of the obligations for all the participating teams.

“Media and Caf Rights Holders had waited almost two hours for Egypt to arrive for the scheduled press conference. Egypt FA have 60 days to pay the 50 000 USD fine.

“The other 50.000 USD is suspended on the condition that Egypt FA are not found guilty with a similar offence during the Total Energies African Cup Of Nations, Cameroon 2021 as a result of the team failing to observe Caf’s Decisions and Directives as agreed at the pre-tournament teams’ associations media and marketing meeting and further amplified by the documentation and Directives given to them upon their arrival to Cameroon”.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet powered Carlos Queiroz’s men to a 2-1 triumph over the Atlas Lions in the last-eight fixture played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

They square up against hosts Cameroon in the semi-final billed for Thursday at the Olembe Stadium.

Should they win that classic, they will face either Senegal or Burkina Faso in the final scheduled for February 6.

Having won the Africa diadem on seven occasions, the Egyptian senior national team are the most successful team in the history of the tournament since its inception in 1957.