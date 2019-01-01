Afcon 2019: Tanzania ‘easiest challenge’ for Koulibaly – Samatta
Tanzania striker and captain Mbwana Samatta has heaped praises on Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly following his impressive performance against his side.
The defender put in a solid display in the encounter to help the Terenga Lions claim a 2-0 victory over the Taifa Stars in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations game on Sunday.
Samatta failed to trouble the Senegal defence with the Napoli player leading the line and Koulibaly thwarted the few chances which came across Emmanuel Amuneke’s men.
The Genk forward believed Koulibaly, regarded as one of the best defenders the world, gave his side a tough fight in the game.
“He is a good defender and very tough defender,” Samatta said after the game.
“We always see him playing in Europe tough games and against tough opponents. He is a quality player because he plays against tough opponents like Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A.
“I think playing against Tanzania is one of the easiest challenge for him.”
Samatta will hope to inspire Tanzania to victory when they take on Kenya in their second Group C game on Thursday.
On the other hand, Senegal will lock horns with Algeria in their next game and will look forward to continuing on the winning ways, and boost their chances of sealing a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.