Afcon 2019: Chidzambwa quits as Zimbabwe head coach

The experienced coach resigned as trainer of the Warriors days before their 2019 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Mauritius

Sunday Chidzambwa left his role as Zimbabwe head coach on Wednesday but didn’t provide any reasons.

The 67-year-old was preparing his side for their 2019 Chan qualifier against Mauritius on Sunday, and even took training on Wednesday morning.

Chidzambwa issued a brief statement revealing his departure from the role and expressed his appreciation for the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

“This letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from the position of coach of the Zimbabwe men’s national football team with immediate effect,” Chidzambwa’s statement read.

“I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the association for the time that I have served as the national team coach.”

It remains to be seen who Zifa place in charge of Sunday's fixture.

In his fourth spell as Zimbabwe boss, Chidzambwa led the Warriors to the (Afcon) for the second time, but couldn’t take the side past the group stage as they ended bottom of a group that contained hosts , and DR Congo.

The Southern Africans were placed in Group H for the Afcon 2021 qualifiers, and they’ll face off with current champions , Zambia and Botswana for a ticket to .