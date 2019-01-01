Afcon 2019: No shame for Super Eagles to lose to Madagascar - Rohr

Nigeria could not stop Nicolas Dupuis’ men and suffered a humiliating loss in their final group outing at the Alexandria Stadium

coach Gernot Rohr admitted his players were not good enough after their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Madagascar at the 2019 (Afcon) on Sunday.

The defeat ended the Super Eagles unbeaten run of nine games in the biennial showpiece since 2010. As a result, Nigeria finish Group B as runners-up.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after benefitting from a defensive error from Leon Balogun.

Article continues below

The three-time African champions found it difficult to score an equaliser and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro doubled the lead for Madagascar with his deflected free-kick in the 53rd minute.

In his assessment of the team’s display, Rohr said his players were ‘relaxed’ but was not surprised by the result.

“We lost to a good team because Madagascar was the first to qualify for the tournament and there is no shame in losing to such a team,” Rohr said after the game.

“Madagascar was the better team today. We started with giving them a gift and after, we could not find a solution. We made five changes because we wanted to give a rest to some players and also preserve those with cards.

“Sometimes it happens when you are already qualified; the players are relaxed and playing easy.”