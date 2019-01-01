Afcon 2019: Nigeria will be ready for Algeria – Kenneth Omeruo

The Super Eagles are looking forward to facing the Foxes in Sunday’s Afcon semi-final in Cairo

Kenneth Omeruo is confident the Super Eagles will be ready for Sunday’s Cup semi-final against .

The classic billed for Cairo International Stadium will see the two teams face each other for the ninth time in Afcon history.

Djamel Belmadi’s men are targeting a second African diadem, while Gernot Rohr’s side are two games away from a fourth Afcon title.

Omeruo is aware of the importance of the game and disclosed that his teammates will not be leaving any stone unturned against the North Africans.

“We are approaching this game with all seriousness because are a very difficult team as well,” he told the media.

“We’ve been recovering for the last two days to ensure that everyone is ready and fit for this game and we are looking forward to it.

“Back then, we had some of Nigeria’s best players, older players but now we have talents that in the next two to three years will become great players.

“But I think we have a solid technical crew that are solid and can go extra miles to get us everything we need to know about our opponents even before we face them which is an advantage to us.

“All efforts are being put into the Algerian game and hopefully we will be ready tomorrow.”