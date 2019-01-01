Afcon 2019: Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to unleash his ‘best team’ against Cameroon

The Super Eagles will lock horns against the reigning African champions in Alexandria for a place in the quarterfinal on Saturday

coach Gernot Rohr has revealed he will field his best players for the crucial Round of 16 fixture against at the 2019 .

During their last outing against Madagascar in the group stage, the German tactician rested some of his regular players by making five changes to the starting line-up.

The changes turned out ineffective for Nigeria, as they suffered a 2-0 loss in the hands of the debutants, which left fans upset about the team's performance.

Article continues below

Ahead of Saturday’s outing, Rohr disclosed that he is anticipating a strong challenge from the Indomitable Lions as they aim to bounce back from their latest setback.

“Everybody wants to do well especially after this disappointment against Madagascar,” Rohr told the NFF media.

“It is true that we changed the team, we wanted to play some other players to keep them in the rhythm of the competition but now, the best team has to start to do the best and to make Nigeria proud.

“The real tournament is starting for us now. We have seen the fixtures and all the games are difficult for everybody, even for . Of course, for us, it is a very good team of Cameroon. They had six points, we had five. They scored two goals also.

“I think it will be a very tough game, but there's a small difference between both sides and so we have to prepare very well.”

Rohr recalled the events before Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and hopes the odds will be in their favour again in Alexandria.

"We have this little advantage, they played yesterday and we already played three days before, so we have little advantage physically and also mentally because everybody wants to do well," he continued.

"There is something similar. We lost against at home 2-0 and then was the Cameroon game, and then we lost to Madagascar 2-0 and it's again Cameroon, so it can be a good omen, I hope so."