Afcon 2019: Jordan Ayew congratulates 10-man Ghana for holding 11-man Benin

The frontman shares his thoughts on Tuesday's deadlock with The Squirrels at the continental showpiece in Egypt

striker Jordan Ayew has rued their inability to beat Benin in their (Afcon) group opener on Tuesday.

The Black Stars' hopes of beginning their campaign in style suffered a setback as they were held by The Squirrels to a 2-2 draw in the Group F fixture at 's Ismailia Stadium.

Benin stunned the four-time champions early in just the second minute through Mickael Pote's goal but captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan hit back to send Ghana 2-1 up before half-time.

And after Ghana centre-back John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence for time-wasting, Pote registered his second goal of the night to seal a 2-2 stalemate.

"I think we deserved to win. After we got the red card... It's part of the game," Ayew told Caf media after receiving a Man of the Match award.

"The most important thing is we have to congratulate the guys because [it was] 10 against 11 [and] we managed to get a draw.

"We have two more games. If we continue like this, we need to work hard. I have total confidence in the boys.

"We showed a good fighting spirit so it's positive for the next game. I think we did a good game. We still have two matches to go."

For their next game, Ghana face cup holders , who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the other group game on Tuesday.

"All the games are difficult. It's a difficult team - Cameroon," said the striker.

"We are also Ghana and we're going to do our best possible to get a good result. Winner takes all - we'll see."

The Ayew brothers have scored seven of Ghana's last nine goals in the Cup of Nations.