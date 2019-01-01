Afcon 2019: It is very possible for Kenya to reach next stage – Sebastien Migne

Kenya came from behind twice to beat Tanzania 3-2 in their second Group C match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne believes Harambee Stars have a good chance to reach the next phase of the after beating on Thursday.

The Kenyan side needed goals from Michael Olunga, who grabbed a brace, and Johanna Omollo to beat their East African neighbours 3-2 in the entertaining derby played at the 30 June Stadium.

Taifa Stars had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Simon Msuva after Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi had parried a Mbwana Samatta shot back into the danger area before moved level courtesy of Olunga’s bicycle-kick from inside the box.

Kenya were level for less than two minutes as Samatta capitalised on a mix up in the Kenyan defence to put Tanzania 2-1 ahead shortly before halftime.



After the break Omollo brought Harambee Stars level yet again and then Olunga sealed the historic win in the 80th minute with a well drilled left-footed shot which beat custodian Aishi Manula as it went in off the post.

“All together, it’s possible to achieve something. I am happy because we got the first victory in the final phase for Kenya,” Migne told Goal in an interview after the match.

“The players wrote history tonight, now everything is possible, we have nothing to lose. I am happy for the players because they deserve it.

“The message was never to give up, I knew if we score one, we will have some opportunities after that to get more.”

The French coach also admitted that the derby lived up to its expectations as the two coaches were reduced to just spectators.

“Even one moment on the field for [Emmanuel] Amuneke or me it was difficult, it was completely crazy, the coaches were just there as a spectator,” Migne continued.

“I am happy because in terms of team spirit we showed some qualities and as individuals."