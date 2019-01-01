Afcon 2019: Imagine what Uganda can achieve with better financial support – President Museveni

The Uganda President was impressed with the performances of the national team after they managed to reach the knockout stage for the first time

President Yoweri Museveni believes the Cranes will be the team to beat at the next edition of the (Afcon) finals.

Museveni has expressed his delight after the team managed to reach the Round of 16 of the competition, where they lost to by a solitary goal.

“I am very happy the Cranes went up to the Last 16. I know we will perform better next time,” Museveni said after the Cranes players paid him a courtesy call at State House in Uganda.

Article continues below

“I will organise 1million dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials. Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players.

“Although we didn't win all our fixtures, we made a good effort and achieved some reasonable success. I don't know how Senegal got the winning goal. I see our players are all fit young people. All they need is more stamina.”

Museveni has also promised government support for the national team.

“When Uganda began recovering, we started sports again. Government has not committed to supporting the national team seriously, but we have been doing it in a small way because we are dealing with other pressing issues,” Museveni continued.

“However, this small push is already bringing very good results, when we start supporting it more, imagine what our sportsmen/women can do.”

Uganda had started the competition with a 2-0 win against DR Congo before losing by a similar margin to hosts and managing a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe which was enough to seal their place in the knockout stages for the first time in history.