Afcon 2019: I hope Al Ahly fans will support Angola - Geraldo

The Palancas Negras striker is hoping for extra support from his club supporters for his national team

Angola striker Geraldo has revealed he is hoping for extra support for his national team as they get set for their campaign at the 2019 (Afcon) against on Monday.

While Angolan supporters have made the trip to North Africa, Geraldo, who is on the books of told Times Sports that he hopes Red Devils’ fans will be behind him.

"I hope Al Ahly fans will support Angola in the tournament,” he said.

“We will do everything we can to qualify from the first round.

Angola are making their return to the finals after missing the last two tournaments, having reached the knockout stages only twice.

Geraldo has declared that his mission is to help the Palancas Negras to their best-ever outing at the continental football showpiece.

He said: "We are trying to deliver a good performance in the tournament and accomplish an achievement that has not been achieved before by the Angolan national team, despite the difficulty of our group."

After facing Tunisia on Monday, Angola will be up against their other Group E opponents Mauritania and Mali next Saturday and the following Tuesday respectively.