Afcon 2019: I expect three points against Tanzania – Sebastien Migne

Harambee Stars coach promise Kenyans that they will see an improved side when they take on Taifa Stars in a decisive match

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has maintained that they are going for maximum points against on Thursday.

The Harambee Stars suffered defeat in their Group C opener of the after losing 2-0 to a well-oiled Algerian side on Sunday.

A win against the East African neigbhours will somehow revive their hopes of making it to the knockout stages and coach Migne has promised Kenyans that his side is ready to show the quality they lacked against the Desert Foxes.

“I expect three points, a victory, it is Tanzania of course it is a derby but it will be a nice opportunity for us to bounce back,” Migne told reporters in .

“When we lost the first game in such a competition it is very important to try and win the second one, because that gives you the chance to stay, also gives you the chance to show people that you are also good.

“We enter tomorrow (Thursday) in the field to try and show our qualities, start the game from the first minute and I believe in my team because we have some good qualities but unfortunately maybe because of the qualities from , we did not see the same (qualities) in the opening match.”

The French coach is expected to shuffle his squad for the Tanzania match with defenders Joash Onyango and Musa Mohammed set to miss out.

Goal also understands that midfielder Dennis Odhiambo will be rested as coach Migne will bring in Johanna Omollo to partner Victor Wanyama, in a move aimed at giving the captain a free role in the midfield.

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars sit joint-bottom of Group C after one round of matches and know that anything less than victory in their Group C second round match will probably end their quest to progress to the knockout phase.