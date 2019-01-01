Afcon 2019: History on Nigeria's side ahead of third-place playoff against Tunisia

After bowing to Algeria in the semi-final, the Super Eagles will be looking to end their campaign in Egypt on a high note on Wednesday

and will lock horns again in the 2019 third/fourth-place playoff fixture at the Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday.

The Carthage Eagles and the three-time African champions have met 17 times on the international scene, including four outings at Afcon.

Tunisia are the more successful side, based on previous outings, with six wins while the Super Eagles Eagles have managed five victories.

Article continues below

Their first match was in 1961 during the qualifying round for the 1962 Africa Cup of Nations, which ended in 2-1 in favour of Nigeria, while their last meeting - in 2009 during 2010 World Cup qualifying - ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the continental stage, Nigeria first played Tunisia in the third-place fixture of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations in - the game ended 1-1 but the Super Eagles were awarded a 2-0 win after the Carthage Eagles walked off the field.

Nigeria are yet to lose a game against the North Africans at Afcon, managing a run of two wins and two draws.

Wednesday's fixture will make the Super Eagles the team with the most Afcon third-place playoff games [7]. They have won their previous six outings, but Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in the continental competition, in 1962 against .