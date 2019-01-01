Afcon 2019: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau: Squad News & Match Preview

A lot is expected from the Black Stars as they face Djurtus in their last group game at the continental championship on Tuesday

Having disappointed so far, a lot of attention will be on as they take on Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing (Afcon) on Tuesday.

After two successive draws (2-2 with Benin and 0-0 with ), coach James Appiah and his outfit are under pressure to turn their fortunes around.

Just one point below the tied second-placed duo of Ghana and Benin on Group F's table, Guinea-Bissau are very much still in the running for a place in the Round of 16, a situation which sets things up for an interesting fixture against the Black Stars on Tuesday.

A draw will be enough to send Ghana through to the next round while Guinea-Bissau must win at all cost to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

The match is set for the Suez Stadium.

Game Ghana v Guinea-Bissau Date Tuesday, July 2 Time 16:00 GMT

Squads & Team News

Ghana are currently faced with a big challenge in playing personnel ahead of the clash with Guinea-Bissau.

winger and Afcon 2015 Most Valuable Player Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after picking up a thigh injury against Cameroon.

centre-back Kasim Adams Nuhu is also out of the game due to suspension, while fitness doubts hang over captain Andre Ayew, winger Thomas Agyepong and defender Jonathan Mensah.

Centre-back John Boye, however, returns to action after serving a one-match suspension for a red card picked up in the opener against Benin.

youngster Kwabena Owusu and veteran striker Asamoah Gyan are likely be given an opportunity in the face of the injury challenge.

Unlike Appiah, Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande has no injury or suspension worries ahead of the Ghana showdown.

And having held their own until the last 25 minutes when they conceded in the 2-0 opening day loss to giants Cameroon and then going on to hold Benin to a goalless draw, the coach is expected to keep faith with the likes of Mamadu Cande and Juary Soares who have consolidated the backline so far.

In attack, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti and Toni Silva must lift their game if Djurtus are to score their first goal at the tournament on Tuesday.

"It is very difficult for us to qualify but in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16," coach Cande told reporters in .

"We know Ghana are very powerful, very strong but we will play our normal game, with no pressure."

Match Preview