Afcon 2019: Benin striker Mounie revels in Ghana 'win'

The Huddersfield Town frontman reflects on Tuesday's deadlock with the Black Stars at the continental gathering

Benin striker Steve Mounie has expressed delight by their draw with in their (Afcon) opening game on Tuesday.

On their return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2010, the Squirrels put up a good display to force a 2-2 stalemate in the Group F fixture at 's Ismailia Stadium.

"We are happy with the outcome of the game," striker Mounie told Goal.

"We opened the scoring but Ghana, using their experience, were able to equalise and take the lead.

"We levelled the scoreline and could have even scored a third goal, but that is that, we will now focus on the next match.

"We hope that the draw, which is like a win for us, would help us reach the next stage of the competition if we defeat Guinea Bissau."

Despite making their fourth appearance at Afcon, Benin are still chasing their first-ever win at the tournament, having lost eight and drawn two of 10 matches played thus far.

The ambition going into Saturday's clash with Guinea-Bissau spells out itself.

"We will only be proud of ourselves if we win a match and claim all three points. Benin have never won an Afcon game," Mounie stated.

"I don't think I would need Afcon to showcase my qualities. People already know me and what I am capable of doing.

"It's true we had a poor campaign at Huddersfield, but right now Afcon is for Benin and we want to do our best."

It will be the first ever meeting between Benin and Guinea-Bissau at Afcon.

