Afcon 2019: Bafana Bafana know what to expect from Namibia - Zwane

The Masandawana midfielder is confident that they will brush Namibia aside in their second group match on Friday

Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane noted playing at the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals is a good experience for him as prepare for their clash with Namibia on Friday.

The midfielder was a key player for his club during their 2018/19 Caf campaign, which saw them reach the semi-finals.

“It’s a good experience. Every time I play on the continent, I learn a lot. I am playing against good players, quality players,” Zwane said,as quoted by IOL .

South Africa will look to secure their first win in Group D following an opening 1-0 defeat to Cote d'Ivoire, and ‘Mshishi’ says he wants to carry his club form to the national side.

“It’s good for me and my football to grow. I am happy that I scored as much as I did in the Champions League, it showed that I was doing well,” he added.

“The only thing that I need to do is to carry on from where I left off. I want to take my form to the Afcon. I want to help wherever I can so that the team wins."

Zwane, who is a former South Africa under-23 international, is wary that the Brave Warriors will adopt an aggressive approach to the game.

“We know that Namibia is going to come at us. We need to be organized. We need to take care of the ball,” the 29-year-old continued.

“We need to play those combinations that make us good and we need to hit them on the counter-attack because when they come at us, they will be open at the back.

"We need to catch them on the counter-attack because we have speed at the back.

“The good thing about this team is that we understand each other. We all want to do well. We want to win. We have the goals.

“We understand each other, and the coach encourages us. We know that back home they want results. It’s all about handling it."