Afcon 2019: Algeria coach Belmadi - We will play Tanzania at our full strength

Despite securing qualification to the Round of 16, the Desert Foxes boss vowed to play his best players against the Taifa Stars

coach Djamel Belmadi has promised to play at full strength when they meet in their final Group C game on Monday.

The Desert Foxes sealed their place in the knockout stage of the continental tournament with victories over East African nation and the highest ranked African team on Fifa Ranking , winning 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Notwithstanding their qualification, Belmadi has vowed to unleash his best players against Emmanuel Amuneke’s men, who are already out of contention for the Round of 16.

“We respect Tanzania but that does not mean we will not go at full strength. We beat the number one team already in Africa, Senegal,” he said in a pre-match conference.

“Not to concede a goal is a proof of strength and it is the strength that leads to winning titles but I also want to say that if a team wins their four to five games by 3-2, it may not be the best defence, if they win the title, I say okay.

"If tomorrow there is a disappointment it will not be necessary to question everything even if we are always extreme in our reactions.”

Algeria’s qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament means they have surpassed their previous performance in the 2017 edition, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

They will now aim to win the Afcon title for the second time in their history after claiming the trophy in 1990.